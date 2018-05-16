AirAsia to launch flight services to Colombo, Bangkok from Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In view of record growth in air passenger traffic at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), AirAsia is planning to launch flights to two more international destinations in the coming days.

AirAsia is planning to launch next international flights to Colombo and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar after Kuala Lumpur, Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed on Tuesday.

The aviation firm AirAsia has sent a proposal to Odisha government seeking permission to operate flights to Sri Lankan capital Colombo and Thailand capital Bangkok in the upcoming days, the Minister said.

Presently, the AirAsia is operating daily flight services to Kuala Lumpur from Bhubaneswar with a subsidy from the state government.