Bhubaneswar: The AirAsia has now decided to launch daily flight services to Kuala Lumpur from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here from October 26.

Official sources said the air traffic from Bhubaneswar airport has registered a sharp increase and the airline will now operate daily flights to Kuala Lumpur instead of four times a week.

The AirAsia had launched its services from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur in April, 2017.