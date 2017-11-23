Headlines

AirAsia to begin direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
AirAsia

Bhubaneswar: The AirAsia will soon start direct flight services to Bangkok from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, informed the State Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Panda on Wednesday.

“Thai AirAsia to start flight services from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok in early 2018. However, the schedule of the flights those will fly in a week is yet to be decided”, said the Minister.

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is likely to be inked between Thai AirAsia and the Odisha tourism department to start service”, he said adding that Air India has also proposed Odisha Government to operate international flights from here.

Presently, the aviation company operates daily flights connecting Bhubaneswar with Kuala Lumpur.

