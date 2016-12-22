‘Air Show’ for Biju babu, 2 lakh viewers expected

Cuttack: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel would exhibit many adventurous acts during the Air Show on Friday in Cuttack to mark birth centenary of former Chief Minister Biju Pattnaik. Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Sports and Youth Service Department Vishal Dev said footfall of nearly 2 lakh is expected to watch the show.

The air stunts to be performed by the IAF pilots include parachute dropping within the radius of five km from Khannagar Park over Kathajodi river bank. As many as 100 pilots and 10 IAF officials will perform the colourful Surya Kiran Aerobatics, Saranga Aerobatics and Akash Ganga Aerobatics.

The teams of IAF would participate in the show with 6 helicopters, 10 fighter flight aircraft. Around eight pilots with four helicopters will be seen in Saranga Aerobatics and overall 33 IAF officials and 110 airmen would participate in the show.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the air show. To avoid any bird hit all non vegetarian vendors have been cleared off to ensure no birds are attracted to the areas close to the site. Adequate sitting arrangements have been made for the large number of spectators expected for the air show. The administration has also taken step for making live commentary.

The state government has earmarked a provision of Rs 65 lakh to be spent on the show and all schools and colleges in Cuttack will remain closed for the air show event slated to start from 10: 45 am and continue till 11:45 am.