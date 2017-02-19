Air pollution claims two Indian lives every minute

New Delhi: The pollution in India is turning more toxic by the day and an average of two deaths take place daily due to air pollution, says a new study.

According to a report, over a million Indians die every year due to air pollution and some of the worst polluted cities of the world are in India.

Based on 2010 data estimates that globally 2.7-3.4 million preterm births may be associated with PM2.5 exposure and South Asia is the worst hit accounting for 1.6 million pre-term births.

The study says causes of air pollution and climate change are intricately linked and needed to be tackled together.