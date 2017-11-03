Air Odisha, Air Deccan likely to start operations from Dec

New Delhi: Air Odisha and Air Deccan are likely to start their operations under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) from December 15, said Aviation Secretary R N Choubey on Thursday.

The two carriers between them have 84 of the total 128 routes that were awarded under the RCS in March but they missed the six-month deadline, which ended in September, to start operations.

The two carriers are likely to start their operations with a combined fleet of four aircraft, the aviation secretary added.

They will get 10 slots at the Delhi Airport for their RCS flights. Talks are also underway for granting them slots at the Mumbai airport, according to sources.

The two operators would be flying 19-seater Beechcraft B-1900D aircraft.