PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Air Odisha, Air Deccan likely to start operations from Dec

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Air Odisha

New Delhi:  Air Odisha and Air Deccan are likely to start their operations under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) from December 15, said Aviation Secretary R N Choubey on Thursday.

The two carriers between them have 84 of the total 128 routes that were awarded under the RCS in March but they missed the six-month deadline, which ended in September, to start operations.

The two carriers are likely to start their operations with a combined fleet of four aircraft, the aviation secretary added.

They will get 10 slots at the Delhi Airport for their RCS flights. Talks are also underway for granting them slots at the Mumbai airport, according to sources.

The two operators would be flying 19-seater Beechcraft B-1900D aircraft.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
750
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
746
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena
IPS reshuffle IPS reshuffle
649
Headlines

Major Reshuffle in Odisha IPS Cadre: Debasis Panigrahi new Odisha Vigilance Director

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top