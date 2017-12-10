Air India set to begin flight service from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok today

Bhubaneswar: The Air India airline is set to start its direct bi-weekly international flight service between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok from today.

The flight from Bangkok with 18 passengers on board has already arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the state capital and the flight is scheduled to fly for Bangkok at 3.45 pm this afternoon.

As per the airline schedule, the flight service would be available twice a week, Thursdays and Sundays. While the flight from Bangkok to Bhubaneswar will take off from Bangkok at 5:40 am and reach Bhubaneswar by 7 am, the return flight would fly for Bangkok from BPIA at 3.45 pm and reach its destination at 8.15 pm on the scheduled days, the sources added.

After getting international tag, the first direct international flight to take off from BPIA was AirAsia to Kuala Lumpur on April 26 earlier this year.

Presently, AirAsia and Air India are two major airlines offering domestic and international flights from the Biju Patnaik International Airport.