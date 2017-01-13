Latest News Update

Air India to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic flights

New Delhi: Air India will soon start reserving seats for women on domestic flights. Six seats on every domestic flight will be reserved for women from January 18 sources said.

This is perhaps the first time in the world that seats will be reserved only for women passengers on planes.

However, other modes of transport in India, including local and long-distance trains, metros and buses have reserved berths, seats or coaches for women.

Notably, the move comes after a recent on board incident when a flyer reportedly groped a woman co-passenger on Air India’s Mumbai-Newark flight.

