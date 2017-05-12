Air India to operate direct flights between Colombo and Varanasi

Colombo: During the second day of his Sri Lanka visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced direct flights between Varanasi and Colombo which will be operated by Air India from August.
“My Tamil brothers and sisters will also be able to visit Varanasi, the land of Kashi Viswanath,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Sri Lanka, on Friday participated in the International Vesak Day celebrations here, the biggest festival of Buddhists.
The Vesak Day marks the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Lord Buddha.
The visit follows an invitation from Sirisena. It is Modi’s second trip to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister after March 2015.