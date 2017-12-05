Air India to begin flight services from city airport to Bangkok from Dec 10

Bhubaneswar: The Air India is all set to start its flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here to Bangkok from December 10, said airport sources.

As per the schedule, the service would be available twice a week, Thursdays and Sundays. The flights would fly for Bangkok from at 3.45 pm on the scheduled days, the sources added.

Although the State Culture & Tourism department had approved the AirAsia’s proposal for launching its service to Bangkok, the Finance Department has turned down the proposal.

Sources said the Air India’s proposal to launch international flights to Bangkok from Gaya via Bhubaneswar posed as the biggest hindrance to clear proposal made by the AirAsia.