Air Force officer arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI

New Delhi: An Air Force officer was arrested on Thursday in Delhi for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The officer is now in five days police remand.

Group captain Arun Marwaha, posted at the Delhi IAF headquarters, was handed over to Delhi Police on Thursday after nearly 10 days of questioning by the counter- intelligence wing of the force, the source said.

He was allegedly honey-trapped by an ISI official, pretending to be a woman.

After the Air Force officer allegedly befriended the ISI agent on Facebook a few months ago, they started chatting regularly on WhatsApp, as per sources. The two allegedly even exchanged intimate messages. After gaining his trust, the agent asked the officer for classified documents, the source further said.

The Group Captain had been detained by the Indian Air Force for investigation on January 31 after his activities were found suspicious, sources said.

