Air-Conditioned jackets for soldiers undergoing trials: Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi: Trials for introducing air-conditioned jackets for the Indian Special Forces soldiers are on, said Former Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“In a special forces operation, there is extensive exercise. The body heats up. He (soldier) feels very uncomfortable. At that time if he has an air-conditioned jacket, he is more comfortable. Trial is on,” Parrikar, told students in Panaji at an event on Saturday.

However, the US Army is already using jackets, worn underneath body armour, which provide cooling to soldiers. A small battery that fits inside the armour powers the system, according to the US Department of Defence.

About the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Parikar said the only weak-point of the LCA Tejas was that it was a light plane and could carry a payload of only 3.5 ton.

There were other capabilities at which the Tejas fared better than many of the best planes in the world, he added.

Parrikar, who served as the Defence Minister between 2014 and 2017, returned to state politics earlier this year to be appointed the Chief Minister of Goa for the fourth time.

