Air-conditioned coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express catch fire; all passengers safe

Gwalior: Four air-conditioned coaches of 22415 AP AC Express caught fire near Birlanagar station in Gwalior today. According to Ministry of Railways, no causalities were reported.

All passengers are reportedly safe as they were deboarded as soon as the fire was reported. The fire tenders, which were rushed immediately to the spot, have been able to douse the fire.

The incident took place when the train was pulling into the station. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Further inputs are awaited.