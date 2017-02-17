Air Asia signs MoU with Odisha govt for BBSR Kuala Lumpur flight

Bhubaneswar: Direct international flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bhubaneswar that was on the cards since long today got official with Air Asia signing an MoU with the Odisha government here in the city.

A team of officials from Air Asia met chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan at the state Secretariat in the morning and signed the memorandum of understanding for the direct international flights.

The budget airline will begin its flight service from the Biju Patnaik International Airport by March end, said sources in Airports Authority of India. Earlier in January this year, international cargo operations began from the capital city’s airport.