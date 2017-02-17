Headlines

Air Asia signs MoU with Odisha govt for BBSR Kuala Lumpur flight

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Air Asia Odisha MoU

Bhubaneswar: Direct international flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bhubaneswar that was on the cards since long today got official with Air Asia signing an MoU with the Odisha government here in the city.

Air Asia

A team of officials from Air Asia met chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan at the state Secretariat in the morning and signed the memorandum of understanding for the direct international flights.

The budget airline will begin its flight service from the Biju Patnaik International Airport by March end, said sources in Airports Authority of India. Earlier in January this year, international cargo operations began from the capital city’s airport.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
4.7K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
heaviest heaviest
4.4K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
10 yr old girl raped in city 10 yr old girl raped in city
4.3K
Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
3.9K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
3.5K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
To Top