Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Air Asia will launch the direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur from the Biju Pattnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Sources said the 180-seater plane will take off at 11:55 PM.

Tourism Minister Ashok Panda has said that the international flights from the city airport will soon be extended to Bangkok, Dubai and Middle East countries .

Currently, the Air Asia has two international flights operating to foreign countries via New Delhi.

Earlier on February 17, the low-cost carrier had signed a pact with the Odisha government for running direct international flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur.

This new route is operated exclusively by AirAsia Berhad (flight code AK) and will offer guests an experience of the rich culture, tantalizing food scene and multi-faceted sights of the country’s capital city, Kuala Lumpur.

