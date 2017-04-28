Air Asia domestic flight service soon to be launched

Bhubaneswar: After the commencement of the direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Kula Lumpur on Wednesday night, the state government and Air Asia with commitment has now a vision towards start of daily domestic flights, keeping in lieu the tourism and business prospects.

The Air Asia CEO along with Malaysian media paid a courtesy call on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here at the Secretariat on Thursday.

While speaking to the media, AirAsia CEO Aireen Omar said that the launch of flight has proved to be very success as passengers not only from Malaysia but also from other parts of South-East including Indonesia, Thailand, Phillipines, Vietnam were seen to travel through this flight. Even some passengers were also from Australia and New Zealand. As susch, it has proved to be a good connection between Bhubanwswar and rest of Asian destinations and south-east Asia. Keeping in view all such aspects, Omar indicated towards the start of daily flight in the very near future.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism secretary Aarti Ahuja said that for the development of tourism in the state, the state government had invited some major tour operators of Malaysia at the Buddhist Conference. So also the state has planned to invite the media persons of their country to have a sight-seeing in our state, so that the same can be heighted through media in their country. She also said to act upon such an initiative, the state has proposal towards improving the infrastructure in the state. Notably, the first direct flight to an international destination took off from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night marking the beginning of a new era in civil aviation in this part of the world.

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to India, Datuk Hidayat Abdul Hamid, also called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and held bilateral discussions on tourism, trade and education.