AIMPLB decides to remove Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi from board

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) member on Sunday informed that the committee has decided to remove Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi’s from the board.

“The board reiterated its uncompromising stand on Babri Masjid issue. Salman Nadvi is still speaking against the Board stand. So the board was left with no other option. The committee has unanimously decided to remove him,” said Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, AIMPLB member.

Earlier, AIMPLB Chairman Zafayb Jilani had said they have handed over the Nadvi case to the committee.

Sunday is the last day of the plenary meeting and will end after the big public meet in the evening.

Earlier, talking to the media, Nadvi had threatened to remove Jilani from Sunni Waqf Board’s lawyer.

Jilani, to this, said, “He can do whatever he wants. We have been fighting since 1986, the time when he (Nadvi) was not included in the fight (Babri Masjid).”

On February 9, Maulana Salman Husaini Nadvi spoke to ANI about his meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar where he extended support to the construction of Ram temple and said that their priority is to join hearts of people.

He also hinted at an out of court settlement by saying, “The courts do not join people’s heart as the verdict is always in favour of one and against the other.”

Referring to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s issue, Jilani said howeber said that they cannot give the mosque to anyone.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old issue between Hindus and Muslims over a piece of land, which is claimed by the former to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram and thus entitled for construction of a Ram Temple.

The Babri Masjid, built in 1528-29 CE, was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which caused massive riots across the country.

The case is now pending in the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the three-judge Supreme Court bench fixed March 14 as the next date of hearing in Ayodhya case as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before the apex court.