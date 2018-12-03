AIMIM leader Owaisi attacks Modi on humble origin

AIMIM leader
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi  seems  to be mocking at PM Modi’s humble origins as a tea-seller.

Owaisi in his latest dig at the PM said if a tea seller becomes the Prime Minister, then he should act like one too.

His comments comes after  UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Nizam’ jibe at AIMIM chief Owaisi.

Politicking in the poll-bound Telangana state is at its peak as political leaders continue to exchange barbs which seem to be getting murkier by the day.

On Sunday , UP CM and BJP’s star campaigner Adityanath said if his party comes to power in Telangana, then they will ensure that AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi flees from the state like the erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad.

