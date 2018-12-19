Ailing woman carried on sling for 14 km to hosp in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A critically-ill woman was carried on a sling for about 14 kilometres in Khairput block of Malkangiri district due to non-availability of ambulance service.

The ailing woman has been identified as Sukri Chalana of Goiguda village.

According to sources, Sukri complaint of ill-health and her parameters went down drastically this morning. Following this, she was admitted to Mudulipada primary health centre for treatment.

As her health condition deteriorated further doctors referred her to Khairput hospital, but the ambulance services were unavailable at the health centre at that time.

With no options left, family members took Sukri on a bamboo sling for about 14 km to reach Khairput hospital.