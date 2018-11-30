Ailing elephant calf dies in Dhenkanal rescue centre

Dhenkanal: An ailing elephant calf, who rescued from Chhendipada in Angul district, died on Friday morning at an elephant rescue centre in Kapilas area of Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, the 10-month-old elephant calf was normal last night but fell sick early today after symptoms of health issues. Though a veterinarian was called in for treatment, the jumbo calf died.

Meanwhile, a scientific team from OUAT has reached the spot for further investigation, informed Dhenkanal DFO Sudarshan Patra.

The body of the elephant calf has been sent for postmortem. The exact reason behind the illness of the calf is yet to be known, added Patra.

Notably, the baby elephant was rescued from Chhendipada area in Angul district six months back. The calf was shifted to the elephant rescue centre and was staying there since May 14.