AIIMS entrance question papers leaked, probe ordered

Pragativadi News Service
AIIMS

New Delhi: Anand Rai, the man who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, has alleged that question papers of AIIMS entrance exam for MBBS course have been leaked following which the premier medical institute has formed a panel to probe the matter.

Rai took this issue to twitter and in series of tweets he posted images of question papers of the entrance examination which was held throughout the country on May 28.

Rai said he got the screenshots of the question papers form a source who claimed that the papers were leaked from a Lucknow-based college when the online test was on.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said it has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter and it is in contact with the investigation agencies for necessary action once the facts are ascertained.

Rai also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office in his tweet and sought a CBI enquiry into the issue.

