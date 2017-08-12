AICC observers team arrive in state capital to assess party condition

Bhubaneswar: The three member team of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers reached the capital city on Friday evening on a four-day visit to assess the party’s condition in the state and recommend the name of the next president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) to President Sonia Gandhi.

However, the state unit is vertically divided with the legislators and organisational wing not agreeing on any issue, political observers have expressed doubt whether the visit of the AICC team can end factionalism in the state unit.

The team comprising former union minister Jeetendra Singh, party MPs Tamradhwaj Sahu and Gourab Gogoi was accompanied by AICC general secretary in-charge Odisha BK Hariprasad. The team would meet senior party leaders, party MLAs, former MLAs and MPs, party candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly on August 12 and 13 to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, several party MLAs who met in the residence of leader of the opposition in the assembly Narasingh Mishra here decided that all legislators would meet the observers in a group and not individually.

Meanwhile, Congress chief whip in the assembly Taraprasad Bahinipati said the MLAs will extend support to senior leader Niranjan Patnaik as the next OPCC president.