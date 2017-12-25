Latest News Update

AIADMK removes several leaders from party posts

Chennai: Several AIAMDK leaders have been removed from party positions on Monday.

The decision was taken in a high-level committee meeting to discuss party’s performance in R K Nagar by poll.

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday won the RK Nagar by-polls by a margin of 40,707 votes.

The key candidates in the fray beside Dhinakaran were AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and BJP’s Karu Nagarajan.

Dhinakaran got 89,013 votes while Madhusudhanan secured 48,306 votes. Ganesh got 24,651 votes, while Nagarajan amassed 1417 votes.

The RK Nagar constituency went to polls on December 21, necessitated by the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

