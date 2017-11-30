AIADMK names Madhusudhanan as its candidate for RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: E Madhusudhanan, who will take on Sasikala Natarajan’s nephew TTV Dinakaran in RK Nagar bypoll.

AIADMK has announced Madhusudhanan as its candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll on Thursday.

Madhusudhanan, who is the presidium chairman of the AIADMK and Panneerselvam loyalist, edged past 12 other AIADMK members who had submitted applications, seeking party ticket for RK Nagar Assembly constituency.

The announcement of Madhusudhanan’s candidature comes a day after the rebel faction of the AIADMK named TTV Dinakaran as its candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa was elected from the RK Nagar constituency during the Assembly election in 2015. Her death in December last year made a bypoll in RK Nagar necessary.