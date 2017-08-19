PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

AIADMK Merger talks on Track, Positive result in a day or two: Panneerselvam

Chennai: Amid back and forth on the merger talks between the two rival sides of the AIADMK, former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday kept alive the hopes of a breakthrough in negotiations with his rival side led by E Palaniswami or EPS.

Talks are going on smoothly and in another two days, you can expect good news,” the former chief minister, popularly called OPS said.

His statement comes a day after the merger, expected to be announced at the shoreside memorial of J Jayalalithaa in Chennai on Friday night, ran into last-minute glitches, reportedly because some members of the OPS camp wanted EPS to step down.

This included the demand of certain members for a CBI inquiry into late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death as against the announcement of an inquiry commission to be headed by a retired High Court judge.

