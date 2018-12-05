AIADMK leaders pay tributes to Jayalalithaa

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Chennai: A number of AIADMK leaders including O Pannnerselvam and K Palaniswami paid tributes to Jayalalithaa on her 2nd death anniversary on Wednesday.

The Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her second death anniversary with top AIADMK leaders O Pannnerselvam and K Palaniswami leading the party men.

They were clad in black shirts. They led a silent march from Anna Salai to Marina beach, where the former AIADMK supremo was laid to rest.

Party sources said they pledged to secure a victory in the forthcoming by polls to 20 Assembly segments and next year’s general elections.

