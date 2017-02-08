AIADMK lawmakers bused to secret place

Chennai: AIADMK Chief VK Sasikala bused lawmakers of the party to a secret location today to preserve their support towards her. Earlier in the day, she made a show of her strength by assembling 131 party MLAs out of 134 today, a move which is sharply meant to discourage her political opponents who are trying to make any attempt to topple her leadership.

With political uncertainty vexing Tamil Nadu and Governor’s absence leading to delay in annexation of VK Sasikala as the Chief Minister it has only added to the benefits of her political opponents especially the incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

After death of Jayalalitha who held the party glued like a family for nearly two decades it was time for her most nearest companion Sasikala to take her legacy but with political opponents within AIADMK itself had posed doubts and raised a possibility of race for leadership.

Experts opine that until Governor returns to Chennai, Sasikala cannot claim her right to lead the government and such times have added benefits on Panneerselvam to garner support for himself although he clarified that he has personally sent his resignation to the Governor as the Chief Minister and will continue to serve as interim head until the party chooses a new head.

Meanwhile, the party is likely to meet the President to complain about the Governor’s no-show as a move designed to benefit Sasikala’s political opponents.