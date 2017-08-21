PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

AIADMK factions unite: Panneerselvam takes oath as Tamil Nadu Deputy CM

Chennai: Six months after breaking up following the death of Jayalalithaa, the two factions of the AIADMK merged on Monday with rebel leader O. Panneerselvam made the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and party Coordinator while the AIADMK decided to sack the now jailed VK Sasikala as general secretary.

Panneerselvam, who was twice CM when Jayalalithaa was jailed and again after she died in December, will also get back his Finance portfolio.

OPS will also be party coordinator, helped by a “coordination committee”. Three of the 10 lawmakers in his camp will be ministers.

