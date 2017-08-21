AIADMK factions’ merge after 6 months; OPS-EPS seal deal with handshake

Chennai: The much awaited AIADMK merger was completed on Monday despite close to 17 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran.

After a series of false starts, rival factions of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK party finally announced a merger today with Chief Minister E Palaniswami or EPS and his predecessor O Panneerselvam or OPS shaking on it at a joint appearance at the party office here.

The political situation in Tamil Nadu has been volatile ever since J Jayalalithaa’s death in December last year. In a dramatic turn of events, O Panneerselvam, who was made the interim CM during Jayalalithaa’s stay in hospital, was removed from the post by Sasikala.

Sasikala not only removed Panneerselvam and made E Palaniswami the CM but also brought is her nephew TTV Dinakaran into the party again. Dinakaran was suspended by Jayalalithaa in 2011.

Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam reached AIADMK headquarters in Chennai today, shook hands marking the merger of both camps. However, the drama which has been continuing for the last six months carried on till the very last as the Panneerselvam camp insisted on sacking VK Sasikala. Immediately after the merger, Panneerselvam announced that Sasikala would be removed as AIADMK’s general secretary.