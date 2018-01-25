Latest News Update

AIADMK expels 23 functionaries

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
AIADMK

Chennai: Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami on Thursday continued to crack the whip against party workers for allegedly bringing disrepute to the party, sacking 23 office-bearers belonging to Theni and Erode districts.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who merged their respective led factions in August 2017, had last month warned of action against those who go against the party, following its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll, won by sidelined party leader TTV Dhinakaran.

They had earlier too expelled a number of functionaries while stripping the party posts of some of the key aides of Dhinakaran.

