AI introduces new flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad from State capital

Bhubaneswar: The Air India (AI) on Saturday declared new flight services connecting Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad with effect from June 10.

The Air India flight AI-779 would fly between Kolkata and Hyderabad via Bhubaneswar. The flight would take off at 9.05 am from Kolkata and reach Bhubaneswar at 10.20 am. Meanwhile it would take off for Hyderabad at 10.55 am and land there at 12.25 pm.

However, the return flight AI-780 would take off at 1.05 pm from Hyderabad and land at Bhubaneswar at 2.35 pm. It would then take off for Kolkata at 3.10 pm where it would reach at 4.10 pm.

The fares start from Rs 2,523 between Kolkata and Bhubaneswar and Rs 2837 between Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad have been decided, informed an official release.

