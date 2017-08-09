PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Ahmed Patel wins Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ahmed Patel

New Delhi: Following a dramatic series of events that lasted till the wee hours of Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was reelected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat along with BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Patel polled 44 votes; the required number to cross the line after the Election Commission declared two votes cast by rebel Congress legislators invalid. Shah and Irani received 46 votes each. Congress turncoat Balwantsinh Rajput registered only 38 votes.

The Congress filed two applications for rejection of votes tendered by two MLAs, Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel, for violating the polling procedures. The party claimed the MLAs had shown their ballot papers to Amit Shah. The petition was first rejected by the Returning Officer.

The EC, taking into consideration the Congress’ plea, obtained the video footage of the voting. In an eight-page order it declared that the two MLAs had violated polling procedures and secrecy of the ballot.

In a huge sigh of relief for the Congress, the two votes were disqualified. Later at night, the returning officer announced the final numbers in the polls according to which Ahmed Patel secured 4400 votes, BJP’s Amit ShaAmit Shahh got 4600, Smriti Irani, too, got 4600, and Balwantsinh Rajput got 3800 votes.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.4K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
young woman young woman
2.6K
Crime

Young woman raped, murdered in Puri forest
Pal Heights Pal Heights
2.5K
Headlines

Five people of Pal Heights hotel owner’s family charred to death in city
Suranjan Satpathy Suranjan Satpathy
2.0K
Headlines

Odisha CM’s Joint Secretary, Suranjan Satpathy passes away
heavy rainfall heavy rainfall
1.1K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours
To Top