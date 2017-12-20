AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case: Retd Air Marshal JS Gujral granted bail

New Delhi: Retired Air Marshal J S Gujral was today granted bail by a Delhi court in the VVIP chopper scam case filed against him, former IAF Chief S P Tyagi and others.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Gujral on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of the same amount when he appeared before the court after a summons was issued to him.

The bail was opposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case.

The court has asked the investigating agency to supply an e-copy of chargesheet to all accused.

The next hearing in the matter will take place next year on May 30.

Gujral, along with Sanjeev Tyagi, cousin of SP Tyagi, and middleman Gautam Khaitan, whose shell companies were allegedly used for routing the money, are named as accused in the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case.

The agency had filed the chargesheet against nine people, including former IAF chief Tyagi and five foreign nationals, in connection with alleged bribery in the procurement of 12 VVIP helicopters from the UK-based AgustaWestland company during the UPA-2 government.

The chargesheet had estimated a loss of 398.21 million euros (approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros (Rs 3,726.26 crore approximately), officials said.