AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal: Christian Michel sent to 5-day CBI custody

New Delhi: British national Christian Michel James, the middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was on Wednesday remanded to five days CBI custody by a Delhi court.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz James, till December 10.

Michel was extradited to India on Tuesday night from the United Arab Emirates. A CBI team escorted him to India in a special plane.

Earlier today, Christian Michel James was taken to Patiala House court amid tight security. The agency had sought the middleman’s maximum custody of 14 days.