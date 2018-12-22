AgustaWestland chopper scam: ED arrests middleman Michel

New Delhi: The alleged middleman Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday.

Michel was produced before the Special Judge Arvind Kumar where the ED sought his 15 days custody.

The court allowed the ED to interrogate the British national inside courtroom for 15 minutes. The agency then sought his custodial interrogation.

Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The central investigating agency, CBI, has alleged there was an estimated loss of Euro 398.21 million (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal.