AgustaWestland chopper scam: Court extends Michel’s CBI custody

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court has extended Christian Michel’s CBI custody by 4 days. The court has also refused to allow lawyer Rosemary Patrizi to meet AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel.

According to reports Rosemary was earlier allowed to meet Michel by the Patiala House Court before the hearing.

The CBI said it is not aware of her credentials as Michel’s lawyer.

Patrizi, however, clarified that she has no such order which bars her from speaking to the press and showed her passport and bar identity card issued by the court of Milan.