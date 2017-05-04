Headlines

Agni-2 successfully test fired at Abdul Kalam Island in Dhamara

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Agni-2 test fired

Balasore: Agni-2 ballistic missile was successfully test fired today from the fourth test range at Abdul Kalam Island in Dhamara under the Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR).

Developed by DRDO the indigenous nuclear missile has a full strike range of 2,000 km.  The two-stage solid propelled ballistic missile has a launch weight of 17 tons. The 21 metre long weapon can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.

Agni-2 has also tank missile with top-attack and fire and a speed of 3.5 to 3.9 kms per second. It was first tested in 1999 and last in 2014.

