Agitating teachers threaten to boycott Matric, Plus II exams

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of school and college teachers along with nonteaching staff held a massive demonstration at PMG Square on Thursday protesting the State Government’s proposal to submit an affidavit to get grant-in-aid.

The affidavit though promising grant-in-aid, also comes with a condition that teachers would not stage any kind of protest in future.

The agitators under the banner of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees United Forum alleged that they have been asked to sign an affidavit to get financial benefits which bars them from staging any kind of protest in future.

The agitating teachers have also threatened to boycott the ensuing HSC and Plus Two examinations if the Government does not roll back the proposed affidavit for grant-in-aid. They also threatened to take out anti-Government rallies during Bijepur by-poll.

Speaking to mediapersons forum convenor Golak Nayak said, “When the block grant was abolished, we thanked the Chief Minister. But later, GVP Sharma, who is in charge of the Higher Education Department and some other officers conspired to bring the affidavit system.”

However, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das has appealed to the teachers to withdraw their protests.