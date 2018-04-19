Agitating teachers put strike on hold; to join plus two paper evaluation duty

Bhubaneswar: The agitating teachers in Odisha today put their strike on hold till July 15 after having a meeting with Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and decided to join the Plus Two answer paper evaluation duty.

“We had a successful discussion with Chief Secretary. He assured us to look into our demands and requested to call off the agitation, following which we decided to put our demonstration on hold till July 15,” All Odisha School and College Teachers’ and Employees’ United Forum convenor Prakash Mohanty.

Now we will join the Plus Two answer paper evaluation duty. We hope the state government will fulfill our demands, he added.

The teacher body placed a three-charter of demands before us. We assured them to consider their demands and requested to call off their agitation which they agreed, the Chief Secretary said after the meeting.

The agitating teachers have been demanding fulfillment of their various demands including issuance of a notification regarding withdrawal of a compulsory affidavit clause to avail grant-in-aid.