Headlines

Agitating Students’ Cong leaders try to gherao Naveen Nivas

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
gherao

Bhubaneswar: Agitating against the SOA University’s ITER College fake placement row and the discrepancies in the publication of CBSE Class XII results, the Students’ wing of Congress on Tuesday took out a motorcycle rally from the Congress Bhawan here and attempted to gherao the Naveen Nivas, residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

However, the activists of Students’ Congress were stopped by police in the midway at Sishu Bhawan Chhak following which a scuffle ensued between them and security personnel.

The protesters later staged ‘Dharna’ by sitting on the road wearing black badges and shouted slogans demanding re-evaluation of the CBSE answer sheets.

The activists also raised questions over the Government’s inaction in the ITER fake placement scam. Police held several leaders including National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) State president Itish Pradhan.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

windshield windshield
1.9K
Latest News Update

Horse rams into car windshield in Jaipur; watch video
Pipili Pipili
1.6K
Headlines

Tension at Pipili over couple’s death; locals torch three buses
AI AI
1.5K
Twin City

AI introduces new flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad from State capital
scientists scientists
1.4K
Headlines

Scientists discover new way to stop cancer
Draupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu
1.3K
Headlines

BJP seeks Conch support for Draupadi Murmu in prez poll
To Top