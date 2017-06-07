Agitating Students’ Cong leaders try to gherao Naveen Nivas

Bhubaneswar: Agitating against the SOA University’s ITER College fake placement row and the discrepancies in the publication of CBSE Class XII results, the Students’ wing of Congress on Tuesday took out a motorcycle rally from the Congress Bhawan here and attempted to gherao the Naveen Nivas, residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

However, the activists of Students’ Congress were stopped by police in the midway at Sishu Bhawan Chhak following which a scuffle ensued between them and security personnel.

The protesters later staged ‘Dharna’ by sitting on the road wearing black badges and shouted slogans demanding re-evaluation of the CBSE answer sheets.

The activists also raised questions over the Government’s inaction in the ITER fake placement scam. Police held several leaders including National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) State president Itish Pradhan.