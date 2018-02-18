Agitating Odisha teachers put stir on hold till March 9

Bhubaneswar: The agitating teachers put their stir on hold till March 9 after being assured of fulfillment of six of their seven demands following discussions with the State Government.

The teachers’ body called off the protest after a delegation of the Teachers and Employees United Forum today met Higher Education Minister Ananta Das and School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra at the State Secretariat here.

The agitation will be put on hold till March 9 following the upcoming matriculation examination. The decision has been taken in view of interest of students and their future, said School College Teachers and Employees United Forum convener Prakash Mohanty.

We will resume agitation if the government fails to meet our demands by March 9, he added.

The United Forum has been staging a dharna here at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar since past 12 days demanding withdrawal of the clause mandating submission of affidavit to avail grant-in-aid.