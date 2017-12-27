Agitating nurses put strike on hold in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The agitating contractual nurses appointed under the National Health Mission (NHM) decided to put their cease-work agitation on hold in Odisha on Wednesday.

They will join duty from tonight after their 20 day long protest.

According to reports, the NHM nurses decided to put their agitation on hold till March next year as the State government has assured to fulfill their seven point-charters of demand.

They had launched the cease-work agitation to press their various demands, following which healthcare services in government-run hospitals in the state were heavily affected.

They have been demanding regularisation of job and hike in salary alleging that they get remuneration of mere Rs 10,700 a month while regular government staff nurses get around Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 including dearness, house rent and also uniform allowances depending on their seniority.