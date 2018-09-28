PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Agitating lawyers intensify stir, lock up Odisha High Court gate

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Supreme Court directed the agitating lawyers of Orissa High Court and other subordinate courts to end their strike, the lawyers association today intensified their agitation against ‘police excesses’.

The agitating lawyers locked up main gate of the Orissa High Court barring judges from entering the court premises.

According to the lawyers, the apex court directed to end the strike and join the work without listening to their grievances

On Thursday, the Supreme Court intervened into the month-long cease work agitation by lawyers of Orissa High Court and other subordinate courts, and directed them to end their strike and join the court work.

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL), the apex court restrained the Orissa High Court Bar Association and other bar associations from going ahead with the strike.

The apex court also directed director general of police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma to hand over the investigation of police-lawyer spat to the inspector general (IG) of the Crime Branch.

The lawyers of the Orissa High Court and subordinate courts are on cease work agitation since August 29 after one of their colleagues was allegedly assaulted by police in Cuttack on August 28.

