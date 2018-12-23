After Niali, mysterious creature kills 15 sheep in Naraj

Cuttack: After a long lull, the series killing of sheep made a comeback in Cuttack with at least 15 sheep falling prey to the mysterious creature in Naraj panchayat.

The incident came to light after one Bairagi Das of Gopal Sahi found 15 sheep dead under mysterious circumstances in his cattle shed this morning.

As per sources, Bairagi was inspecting the cattle shed today morning when he found the sheep dead. While 15 sheep found dead, two sheep were missing from the shed.

Panic gripped the villagers following the incident. Although is suspected that the sheep were killed by a mysterious creature, the real cause of their death is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, veterinary department officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation.