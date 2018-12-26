After Kotia, Andhra govt now extends welfare schemes in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: After border dispute over Kotia panchayat villages in Pottangi block of Koraput district, the Andhra Pradesh government is allegedly extending welfare schemes to the bordering villages in Malkangiri district.

As per sources, Andhra Pradesh has been providing free healthcare services to the people of some of the villages along the Odisha-Andhra border in Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri. Similarly, health camps are also being organised by the neighbouring state government.

Locals of the bordering villages also stated that, while doctors of Malkangiri are unavailable for the service, the neighbouring state has been providing with free treatment.

With no options left, the villagers depend on the health services and treatment provided at the Andhra Pradesh state government’s primary health centres (PHCs).

However, senior officials of Malkangiri district were unavailable to comment in this regard.