African films to be screened in city

Bhubaneswar: For film buffs in the city who want to go beyond the Bollywood and Ollywood and clichéd movies and have a knack for world cinema, the Film Society of Bhubaneswar (FSB) brings two extraordinary films from Africa to you this Saturday at Jayadev Bhavan.

Dreams of Dust is the first screening of the evening followed by Bamako, as part of the monthly film screening by FSB for its members only. If you are not a member, you have an opportunity to be a part of this society by registering yourself there.

Dreams of Dust is a 2006 movie directed by Laurent Salgues that narrates the story of a Nigerien peasant who comes looking for work in Essakane, a dusty gold mine in Northeast Burkina faso, Africa. But he finds out that the gold rush had ended twenty years before. It shows how the peasant fights to survive and at the same time supports a woman with her daughter who lost their family.

Bamako another film that was made in 2006 tells about an extraordinary trial that is taking place in a residential courtyard in Bamako, the capital city of Mali. African citizens blame it on international financial institutions such as World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for perpetuating Africa’s debt crisis. This 115 minutes long film has been directed by Abderrahmane Sissako.