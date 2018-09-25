Afghanistan set 253-run target for India

Dubai: Opener Mohammad Shahzad (124 runs) and Mohammed Nabi (64 runs) helped Afghanistan post a fighting total of 253 runs in their final Super Four match of the Asia Cup tournament here on Tuesday.

Afghan captain Ajgar Afgan won the toss and decided to bat first. Afghanistan got off to a steady start and added 65 runs in 13 overs for opening partnership. However, Afghanistan failed to continue the momentum and lost their four wickets in quick succession. Their two batsmen departed on ducks and two couldn’t cross double digit.

India has made five changes against Afghanistan. Both the openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are not playing today. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are also not playing.