Afghan team sent to join Taliban peace talks

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan has sent a team to join the Taliban on peace talks.

Reports said an Afghan team consisting peace negotiators has arrived in Abu Dhab on Tuesday.

According to an official this has occurred a day after talks attended by US and Taliban representatives which was held in the city for bringing an end to the 17-year old war.

The Afghan presidential spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri tweeted that the team led by chief negotiator

Abdul Salam Rahimi has arrived in Abu Dhabi to begin proximity dialogue with the Taliban delegation. He said it is a preparation for a face-to-face meeting between the two sides.

Reports said the 12-member team was first announced in November by President Ashraf Ghani as part of a diplomatic effort to bring the Taliban across the table for peace talks.