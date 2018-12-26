Afghan Presidential poll to be postponed

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Afghan Presidential poll
Kabul: Afghanistan Presidential election scheduled for April next year will be  postponed.

Officials on Wednesday said the authorities needed more time to verify voter lists and train staff on a biometric identification system.

The biometric system will help us to reduce fraud, said Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy spokesman for the Independent Election Commission.

Reports said no fresh date for the presidential election has been finalized. The last presidential election held in 2014 was mired in controversy, it said.

