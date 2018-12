Ghazni (Afghanistan): Seven civilians died in a powerful explosion in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, officials said on Monday.

News agencies quoting a government spokesman said the incident occurred following explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Ghazni late on Sunday.

The spokesman said the incident occurred when a moving mini bus rode over the IED along a dusty road in Shahkhog area of Dih Yak district.

The Afghan official blamed Taliban militants for the attack.